Apple's iPhone And iPad Revenue Dipped, But Its Services And Wearables Categories Grew In Q3

Apple announced its third-quarter results on Friday, and while the iPhone maker has seen strong growth in emerging markets like India due to the recent opening of two new retail stores, overall global revenue from iPhone and iPad sales was down year-over-year.

In its third quarter results report, Apple has reported a quarterly revenue of $81.8 billion, which is down 1 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.26, up 5 percent year over year.

Apple’s iPhone revenue of $39.67 billion was 2% lower than the same quarter last year. This is typical of Apple’s iPhone sales, which tend to slow down during the quarter leading up to the release of the new iPhone model in September. iPad sales also fell by 20% year-over-year to $5.79 billion. Comparatively, Mac sales were slightly less affected but still down 7%.

Despite this, Apple reported positive gains in the wearables category, particularly AirPods and the Apple Watch. Revenue from AirPods and the Apple Watch increased by 2% year over year to $8.3 billion.

Apple’s Services division, which includes iCloud, Apple TV, and other services, also performed well, with revenue of $21.2 billion, up from $19.1 billion the previous year. Apple has been doubling down on its commitment to offer more value with its services, and has recently released a range of original content, including Ted Lasso, Silo, and the recently premiered Hijack starring Idris Elba on Apple TV, which has been widely praised.

“We are happy to report that we had an all-time revenue record in Services during the June quarter, driven by over 1 billion paid subscriptions, and we saw continued strength in emerging markets thanks to robust sales of iPhone,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.