Apple's Latest 13-Inch MacBook Air Now Supports Bluetooth 5.3: All Details

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has announced that its 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip initially supported Bluetooth 5.0, now supports the faster and more reliable Bluetooth 5.3 standard. Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air was released in July 2022.

According to a report from MacRumors, the company has recently updated the technical specifications page of the 13-inch MacBook Air to include Bluetooth 5.3. This follows the introduction of the 15-inch MacBook Air with Bluetooth 5.3 at the WWDC event earlier this month.

Bluetooth 5.3 includes several feature enhancements with the potential to improve reliability, energy efficiency, and user experience in many types of Bluetooth-enabled products. Additionally, it can contribute to longer battery life.

The report mentioned that all new Mac, iPhone, iPad Pro, and Apple Watch models released since September 2022 support Bluetooth 5.3, as do the second-generation AirPods Pro. Both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air remain limited to Wi-Fi 6, while other new Macs support Wi-Fi 6E for faster wireless connectivity over the 6GHz band, it added.

Apple, last month, launched MacBook Air laptop with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, an M2 chip, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a six-speaker sound system and much more. The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip, is available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray colours and the price in India starts at Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,24,900 for education.

The new MacBook Air measures only 11.5mm thin. It weighs just 3.3 pounds. MacBook Air also features MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports for connecting accessories and up to a 6K external display, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.

With the M2 chip, the 15-inch MacBook Air is 12x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. The new MacBook Air delivers a battery life up to 18 hours.