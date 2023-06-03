CHANGE LANGUAGE
Apple's Mixed-Reality Headset Could Be Available In Six Colours, Two Storage Capacities: Report

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 14:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Apple's upcoming augmented reality (AR)-- mixed reality (MR) headset will reportedly be available in six colours and two storage capacities.

Apple's upcoming augmented reality (AR)- mixed reality (MR) headset will reportedly be available in six colours and two storage capacities.

The information was shared by the Twitter account @billbil_kun, which had accurately leaked a spec sheet for Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra before it was unveiled earlier this year, reports MacRumors.

According to the leaker, the new headset will come in black, blue, grey, green, pink and a sixth undisclosed colour.

It further claimed that the headset will be available in 128GB and 256GB of storage capacities.

The iPhone maker is expected to unveil this MR headset at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) which is scheduled to be held next week, the report said.

Earlier, it was reported that the tech giant is planning to bring “Continuity" features to its upcoming headset.

    It was also rumoured that the company will bring health and wellness experiences in its MR headset.

    Meanwhile, another report mentioned the tech giant was developing software that will give users an easier way to create their own AR applications on the upcoming headset.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
