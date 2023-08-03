Apple's Next-Gen AirTag Could Launch In 2024, Integrate With Spatial Ecosystem: Kuo

If you have been waiting for Apple’s next-generation AirTag, you may have to wait until the fourth quarter of 2024, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The outgoing model that Apple currently sells is the first-generation product that it launched in April 2021. The tracker is due for an update, but it is still unclear what to expect from the next-generation AirTag. And, while it is true that AirTag can prove to be a great tracking device—allowing users to find keys, wallets, or anything with an AirTag attached to it using the device—it is hard to imagine what more Apple could build into the product.

預測更新：1. AirTag 2可能將在4Q24量產。2. 我相信空間運算是Apple想建立的新生態，欲以Vision Pro為核心整合其他裝置，包括AirTag 2。==Prediction update:1. AirTag 2 will likely go to mass production in 4Q24.2. I believe that spatial computing is a new ecosystem that Apple wants… https://t.co/GXkDIYLz84 — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 2, 2023

To address this, Ming-Chi Kuo has also provided details about what the new AirTag could focus on. “I believe that spatial computing is a new ecosystem that Apple wants to build, using Vision Pro as the core to integrate other devices, including AirTag 2,” Kuo said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Should You Wait for the Next-Generation Apple AirTag or Buy the Outgoing Model?

If you need a tracker like the Apple AirTag right now—there is no point in waiting for the second generation—which Kuo claims is more than a year away, and putting off your current need.

Apple sells AirTag in a single pack for Rs 3,499 and a four-pack for Rs 11,900. Moreover, you can also avail free engraving if you buy directly from Apple’s website in India.

If you are planning to buy an AirTag, please note that you will need an Apple iPhone or iPad to set it up. But later you can track it using an Android device.