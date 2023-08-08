Apple's Next-Gen MacBook Pro With M3 Max Chip Could Feature 40 GPU Cores: What We Know

Apple’s next-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro with the rumored M3 Max chip could have 16 CPU cores, 40 GPU cores, and up to 48GB of memory, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

“I estimate that a high-end M3 Max could reach 14 CPU cores and over 40 graphics cores,” Gurman said. He further noted that Apple’s struggling Mac business could need a boost, but that it will take time for the iPhone maker to see results from the new machines they are going to introduce in the future.

Moreover, Gurman believes that new M3-powered Macs won’t launch until October, and therefore, the current M2 lineup will have to drive sales for the time being.

He also noted that Apple is testing a base M3-powered Mac mini. According to Bloomberg’s report, it could have the same core count as the current baseline M2, which has eight CPU and 10 graphics cores. However, the more capable M3 Pro is expected to be a better upgrade with 12 CPU cores and 18 graphics cores.

In addition to the M3-powered 13-inch MacBook Air, 15-inch MacBook Air, and M3 13-inch MacBook Pro (codenamed Mac 15,3 and J504), Apple is also reportedly working on high-end M3 Pro and M3 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. And, the iPhone maker is also said to be developing an M3-powered iMac and Mac mini.

In related news, Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 15 series on either September 12 or 13, per Gurman, with subsequent sales starting September 22. “The timing means Apple will get about a week of iPhone 15 sales in its fiscal fourth quarter, which runs through September,” Gurman said.