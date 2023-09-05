Apple's Website Gets New 'Apps by Apple' Page: What It Means

Apple has added a new ‘Apple by Apple’ section on its website, which is being interpreted as a step to allow third-party app stores to find their place on the iPhone in the near future.

With the European Union expected to make having the ability to have third-party app stores a mandatory requirement, Apple is expected to abide with this regulation.

The ‘Apps by Apple’ section showcases some of the most popular apps developed by Apple—including Safari, iMessage, Final Cut Pro, GarageBand, and iMovie, among others. According to a report from 9to5Google, Apple might be using this page as a means to promote its own apps as potential third-party alternatives come into the play—especially now that it may be compelled to comply with the EU’s mandate surrounding sideloading and the installation of third-party app stores on iOS.

“Connect, create, and get things done with powerful and intuitive apps designed to be accessible, private, and secure,” the page highlights.

Another highlight from the page is Apple’s claim that these apps come “From a place you can trust.” This suggests that Apple intends to continue positioning its own App Store as the ideal place to download and purchase apps.

The new page features apps from across its lineup of devices and is divided into various categories such as Communication, Productivity, Exploration, Entertainment and Home, Health and Fitness, and Features.

It remains to be seen how Apple will go about adding support for sideloading and third-party app stores in the future, but it will surely be interesting to see Apple’s “walled garden” get new entries. Moreover, Apple has also been vocal about how sideloading affects the security of its devices, and it is one of the major concerns supporting its stance against allowing sideloading so far.