Asus Confirms ZenFone Series Is Not Shutting Down

The Asus ZenFone series is not going anywhere, and the company is committed to making more phones in the ZenFone lineup in the future. Asus has officially confirmed this news after rumours hinted that the Taiwanese brand is going to shut the production of the ZenFone lineup, and instead just have the ROG Phone models in the market.

Here’s what Asus has said with its official statement here, “We would like to address the rumor that ASUS Zenfone 10 will be the last generation of the series and the ASUS Zenfone product line will be shut down. This is not true. We will continue our two main phone business product lines, the ROG Phone and the Zenfone.”

The concerns came about after a report said that Asus is currently undergoing an organisational restructuring that has impacted the workforce at the company in its China and Taiwan offices. Asus was reportedly looking to hire more people for its mobile division but that was pushed back, which suggested that the company might sacrifice the ZenFone lineup.

But quashing those rumours, Asus also pointed out that it is fully committed to the mobile business, which includes both ROG and ZenFone lineup for customers. In fact, it also assured that more ZenFone models are in the pipeline, and asked people to stay tuned for its 2024 product lineup. The main reason for people were shocked by the news of ZenFone’s demise was because of its compact nature, which has become a minority in the market. Asus continues to focus on the flagship segment with a compact design that has become a rarity in the Android space.

Having said that, the Zenfone 10 has yet to reach markets like India and was only launched in the US last month. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 16GB RAM and packs a 4300 mAh battery. The phone has a 5.92-inch FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate which is the standard feature for phones in this segment.