Asus ProArt MD300 Mouse With Customisable Dial And 5 Months Battery Life Launched In India: Price, Features

Asus has expanded its accessories lineup in India this week with the launch of the premium ProArt MD300 mouse. The company says it is aimed at the creative professional who need a reliable mouse for their myriad work needs and the programmable dial makes multi-tasking fluid for the user. Asus has a broad range of mice in the market but the ProArt faces a tougher battle with the likes of Logitech MX Master series in the segment.

Asus ProArt MD300 Mouse Price In India

The Asus ProArt MD300 mouse is priced at Rs 8,499 and it is now available at stores in the country.

Asus ProArt MD300 Mouse Features

The ProArt MD300 mouse from Asus supports Wireless, RF 2.4GHz and Bluetooth as the connectivity options. You can pair and use the mouse with up to 4 devices and switch between them easily. It features optical tracking and a high-performance 4200 dpi sensor that makes it usable on any surface.

The mouse weighs 109 grams and you have the USB dongle bundled in the unit. The build quality of the mouse is solid but unlike the MX Master 3 or 3S it doesn’t get a textured layer which ideally would help with a better grip. Asus says you can use the mouse with Windows 10 or 11 versions so it’s not an option for Mac users.

The mouse has 6 programmable buttons and you have a ProArt dial that can also be changed to suit your needs. Asus has launched the mouse in a single black variant and the 800mAh battery on the mouse promises up to 5 months of backup. In fact, Asus says a one-minute charge can let you use the mouse for up to 8 hours.

