ASUS ROG Ally Review: A Promising Start, But With Few Caveats (Video)

The ROG Ally is ASUS’ first attempt at creating a handheld gaming device that can run most AAA games at decent settings. It has a form factor that is similar to the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch—making it easy to take with you on the go.

WATCH VIDEO: ASUS ROG Ally Review

It is powered by the AMD Z1 Extreme chipset based on Zen4 architecture, and AMD RDNA 3-based graphics chip, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD, and has a FHD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is available for Rs 69,990 in the Indian market.

The ROG Ally is comfortable to hold and use, with well-placed and responsive buttons. The D-pad, however, is a bit mushy, but overall the controls are good. The 7-inch FHD IPS panel is also sharp, with a 120Hz refresh rate.

One of the biggest downsides of the ROG Ally is its battery life. In games like Apex Legends, you can only expect up to an hour and a half of battery life. This is not great, but it is to be expected given the power of the device.

Overall, the Asus ROG Ally is a good handheld gaming device for gamers who want the best possible performance. It is certainly not without its flaws, but is it really worth Rs 69,990? Find out in this video review.