CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » ASUS ROG Ally Review: A Promising Start, But With Few Caveats (Video)
1-MIN READ

ASUS ROG Ally Review: A Promising Start, But With Few Caveats (Video)

Reported By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 10:37 IST

New Delhi, India

ROG Ally has been launched at a price of Rs 69,990 in India. (Image: News18)

ROG Ally has been launched at a price of Rs 69,990 in India. (Image: News18)

The ROG Ally is a promising first handheld gaming device from ASUS that can run most AAA games at decent settings. However, it is not without its flaws, so is it worth buying? Find out in this 1Up Gaming review.

The ROG Ally is ASUS’ first attempt at creating a handheld gaming device that can run most AAA games at decent settings. It has a form factor that is similar to the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch—making it easy to take with you on the go.

WATCH VIDEO: ASUS ROG Ally Review

It is powered by the AMD Z1 Extreme chipset based on Zen4 architecture, and AMD RDNA 3-based graphics chip, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD, and has a FHD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is available for Rs 69,990 in the Indian market. 

The ROG Ally is comfortable to hold and use, with well-placed and responsive buttons. The D-pad, however, is a bit mushy, but overall the controls are good. The 7-inch FHD IPS panel is also sharp, with a 120Hz refresh rate. 

One of the biggest downsides of the ROG Ally is its battery life. In games like Apex Legends, you can only expect up to an hour and a half of battery life. This is not great, but it is to be expected given the power of the device. 

Overall, the Asus ROG Ally is a good handheld gaming device for gamers who want the best possible performance. It is certainly not without its flaws, but is it really worth Rs 69,990? Find out in this video review.

About the Author
Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology. He has been helping people figure out their tech to make informed cho...Read More
Tags:
  1. asus
  2. asus rog
  3. gaming console
  4. Gaming
first published:August 02, 2023, 10:37 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 10:37 IST