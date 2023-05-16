Asus ROG Phone 7 And 7 Ultimate Goes On Sale In India: Price, Offers And More

Asus ROG Phone 7 series is now available in the Indian market. The new ROG Phone lineup came out last month along with the global markets. The new ROG Phone 7 and the Phone 7 Ultimate cater to gamers with its flagship-level performance and other tools that make gaming easier on the phones.

ASUS ROG PHONE 7 SERIES INDIA PRICE

Asus ROG Phone 7 is priced at Rs 74,999 for the lone 12GB + 256GB variant in India and for the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate you have to shell out Rs 99,999 with the AeroActive Cooler bundled in the box. Asus is bringing the ROG Phone 7 series via its e-store and select retail outlets across the country from this week onwards.

ASUS ROG PHONE 7 SERIES SPECIFICATIONS

ROG Phone 7 and the 7 Ultimate have the same 6.78-inch Super AMOLED panel that offers Full HD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate screen. The front gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage that is not expandable. Like the previous ROG Phones, these two models come with air trigger system, in-display fingerprint sensor and more.

The main difference between the ROG Phone 7 and the 7 Ultimate is the back cover which is an illuminated ROG logo and a ROG PMOLED display, respectively. ROG Phone 7 Series runs on the Android 13-based ROG UI out of the box, and Asus promises 2 more OS updates and 4 years of security updates for the devices. Asus claims the new ROG Phones get enhanced front-facing speakers, which is likely to enhance the gaming experience further.

The ROG Phone 7 series gets a triple rear camera system which consists of a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP macro sensor. The front of the phone features a 32MP shooter. Both the models carry a 6000mAh battery that offers 65W charging speed.