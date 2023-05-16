CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WhatsApp New FeatureVivo X90 Pro ReviewiPhone 15 ProNothing Ear ReviewSamsung Galaxy S23
Home » Tech » Asus ROG Phone 7 And 7 Ultimate Goes On Sale In India: Price, Offers And More
1-MIN READ

Asus ROG Phone 7 And 7 Ultimate Goes On Sale In India: Price, Offers And More

Reported By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 13:32 IST

Delhi, India

Asus ROG Phone 7 series has the Ultimate version in India

Asus ROG Phone 7 series has the Ultimate version in India

The latest ROG Phone series was globally launched in April and India is getting the new phones in the first phase this year.

Asus ROG Phone 7 series is now available in the Indian market. The new ROG Phone lineup came out last month along with the global markets. The new ROG Phone 7 and the Phone 7 Ultimate cater to gamers with its flagship-level performance and other tools that make gaming easier on the phones.

ASUS ROG PHONE 7 SERIES INDIA PRICE

Asus ROG Phone 7 is priced at Rs 74,999 for the lone 12GB + 256GB variant in India and for the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate you have to shell out Rs 99,999 with the AeroActive Cooler bundled in the box. Asus is bringing the ROG Phone 7 series via its e-store and select retail outlets across the country from this week onwards.

ASUS ROG PHONE 7 SERIES SPECIFICATIONS

ROG Phone 7 and the 7 Ultimate have the same 6.78-inch Super AMOLED panel that offers Full HD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate screen. The front gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage that is not expandable. Like the previous ROG Phones, these two models come with air trigger system, in-display fingerprint sensor and more.

top videos

    The main difference between the ROG Phone 7 and the 7 Ultimate is the back cover which is an illuminated ROG logo and a ROG PMOLED display, respectively. ROG Phone 7 Series runs on the Android 13-based ROG UI out of the box, and Asus promises 2 more OS updates and 4 years of security updates for the devices. Asus claims the new ROG Phones get enhanced front-facing speakers, which is likely to enhance the gaming experience further.

    The ROG Phone 7 series gets a triple rear camera system which consists of a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP macro sensor. The front of the phone features a 32MP shooter. Both the models carry a 6000mAh battery that offers 65W charging speed.

    About the Author
    S Aadeetya
    S Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journalism 10 years ago, and since then, has been part of established media ho...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Asus ROG Phone
    first published:May 16, 2023, 13:32 IST
    last updated:May 16, 2023, 13:32 IST