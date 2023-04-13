Asus ROG Phone 7 Series Launched In India: Price, Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 7 series has launched in India and other countries on Thursday. The latest ROG gaming phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset, features a high refresh rate screen and promises the ideal gaming experience, not only in terms of the performance but battery as well. The new ROG Phone 7 series gets the vanilla and the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate variants that have identical features, except for some differential options.

Asus ROG Phone 7 Series India Price

Asus ROG Phone 7 is priced at Rs 74,999 for the lone 12GB + 256GB variant in India and for the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate you have to shell out Rs 99,999 with the AeroActive Cooler bundled in the box. The phones will be available in India from May 2023 and the dates will be shared next month.

Asus ROG Phone 7 Series Specifications

ROG Phone 7 and the 7 Ultimate have the same 6.78-inch Super AMOLED panel that offers Full HD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate screen. The front gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage that is not expandable. Like the previous ROG Phones, these two models come with air trigger system, in-display fingerprint sensor and more.

The main difference between the ROG Phone 7 and the 7 Ultimate is the back cover which is an illuminated ROG logo and a ROG PMOLED display, respectively. ROG Phone 7 Series runs on the Android 13-based ROG UI out of the box, and Asus promises 2 more OS updates and 4 years of security updates for the devices.

The ROG Phone 7 series gets a triple rear camera system which consists of a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP macro sensor. The front of the phone features a 32MP shooter. Even though the phone has a 6000mAh battery that offers 65W charging speed, the ROG Phone 7 series only weighs 239 grams and comes 10.3mm thick. Asus claims the new ROG Phones get enhanced front-facing speakers, which is likely to give the boost for gamers.

Read all the Latest Tech News here