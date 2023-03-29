ASUS ROG Strix Scar, Zephyrus M16 And Duo 16 Gaming Laptops Launched In India: All Details

ASUS has unveiled new Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops in India, including the ROG Strix Scar 16/17/18, Zephyrus M16, and Zephyrus Duo 16. These laptops were first showcased at CES 2023 and feature the latest processors from Intel and AMD. The ROG Strix Scar 16/18 and the Zephyrus M16 come with the 13th gen Intel core processors, while the Strix Scar 17 and the Zephyrus Duo 16 are powered by AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX.

ROG Zephyrus M16

The ROG Zephyrus M16 comes with the latest Intel Core i9-13900H processor, which boasts 14 Cores/20 Threads and a 5.4GHz Boost Clock, along with NVIDIA’s flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 16GB VRAM, 32GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM and a 2TB M2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD. The Zephyrus M16 sports a 16-inch mini-LED screen with a 240Hz refresh rate, and offers 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Dolby Vision, and 1,100 nits of peak brightness.

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16

The Zephyrus Duo 16 is powered by the Ryzen 9 7945HX, up to 64GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. And, unlike other laptops launched alongside, the Zephyrus Duo 16 gets a dual screen design, with a secondary 14.1-inch 4K touchscreen. The main display is a QHD 16-inch mini LED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Dolby Vision, and 1,100 nits of peak brightness.

Further, ASUS claims that the laptop uses liquid metal to transfer the heat to the cooling system, and results in an overall cooler laptop. The battery is a 90Whr unit, which can be charged using the included 330W power adapter.

ROG Strix Scar 16,17 and 18

The Strix Scar 16 and 18 can be configured with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 series GPUs with MUX Switch and DDR5 RAM, while the Strix Scar 17 comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX and up to RTX 4080 GPU, MUX Switch and DDR5 RAM.

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 16, 17, 18 and Zephyrus 16, 16 Duo: Price and Availability in India

The Strix Scar 16, 17 and 18 can be bought for ₹2,79,990, ₹2,69,990 and ₹2,79,990, respectively, and the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 and the ROG Zephyrus M16 can be bought at a starting price of ₹4,29,990 and ₹2,99,990, respectively. All the ROG gaming laptops can be bought via ecommerce websites, including Amazon, Flipkart, Asus eStore and offline retail stores.

