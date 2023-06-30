Asus Zenfone 10 With Gimbal Camera And Wireless Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Asus has upgraded its flagship Zenfone lineup with the Zenfone 10 this week. The new Zenfone model is expected to have a wider release, including markets like India, where the Zenfone 9 did not launch. The new flagship phone gets a slew of upgrades like wireless charging, gimbal camera system and powered by the latest Snapdragon chipset. The company is offering the charger in the box, which has become a rarity with phones in the premium range.

Asus Zenfone 10 Price

Asus Zenfone 10 is priced at EUR 799 (Rs 71,100 approx) for the base model of 8GB + 128GB storage. The price goes to EUR 849 (Rs 75,600 approx) for the 8GB + 256GB variant and EUR 929 (Rs 82,700 approx) gets you the 16GB + 256GB model. Asus will be bringing the Zenfone 10 to markets in the coming months.

Asus Zenfone 10 Specifications

Zenfone 10 is one of the few phones in the market that features a 5.9-inch display which makes it compact and comfortable for those with small hands. It supports 1080p resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate screen, DCI-P3 calibrated, 1100 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass Victus for protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Asus has upgraded the cameras with a gimbal system. The main unit is a 50MP sensor with a 6-axis hybrid gimbal stabilisation. The secondary unit is a 12MP ultrawide sensor. The front of the phone has a 32MP selfie shooter. Having a gimbal system means you can shoot photos without losing the details.

The phone has the Android 13-based ZenUI version. Being a smaller phone means Asus has decided to pack a 4300mAh battery which supports only 30W wired charging speed, along with 15W wireless charging which wasn’t offered on the Zenfone 9. We are hoping that Asus brings the new Zenfone to markets like India, where the competition is fierce but people would be keen to get a taste of the new gimbal camera system.