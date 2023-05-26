Baidu Set To Launch Ernie 3.5, Its Own Generative AI Model: What You Need To Know

Baidu, the Chinese search giant, will “very soon” launch its own generative AI model called Ernie 3.5. According to Reuters, Ernie 3.5—a large language model (LLM)—will power Baidu’s ChatGPT-like chatbot, Ernie Bot, and help in upgrading its search engine.

This development comes after Baidu CEO Robin Li announced the same at the Zhongguancun Forum, which is widely regarded as one of China’s most acclaimed technology forums.

Baidu, just a couple of months ago, launched its Ernie bot to a mixed reception. Reuters notes that after the mixed reviews, Baidu has kept its products, including the Ernie Bot and Ernie 3.5 LLM, in a ‘trial mode.’

At a global level, America—with Microsoft-backed OpenAI—got the first movers advantage when it comes to generative AI after it launched ChatGPT back in November 2022. Microsoft, with its billion dollar investments in OpenAI, beat Google and other conglomerates at launching generative AI publicly first.

Later, Google revealed Bard—its own chatbot powered by LaMDA—which was later switched to PaLM 2 (unveiled at Google I/O 2023).

Witnessing the rapid growth from American companies, the Chinese search giant Baidu could be looking at evening the odds with its American counterparts as it doubles down on its artificial intelligence commitment with Ernie 3.5.

top videos

Geoffery Hinton, considered one of the pioneers of artificial intelligence, left his job at Google to openly discuss the risks associated with generative AI chatbots. However, he also clarified that he does not regret his involvement in developing generative AI at Google.

Speaking to BBC, Hinton claimed that “international competition would mean that a pause would be difficult” and “if everybody in the US stopped developing it, China would just get a big lead.”