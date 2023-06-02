Banks Warn About New SMS Scam: All You Know Need To Know

Cybercrimes these days come in all shapes and forms but most of them are linked to your digital identity. Mobile phones carry your details and even access to your bank accounts but scammers are finding new ways to breach your guard and steal information and money as well. Banks are becoming a prime target for these hackers but it goes without saying that any breach is made possible if one person manages to fall prey into the hands of the ruse set up by the attacker.

And that’s what seems to be happening lately, with a new form of attack being warned by banks like ICICI Bank in India. The bank has even started warning its customers via a detailed emailer that shares information about the attack called SMS spoofing that seems to be spreading like a wildfire. Here are all the details and how you can prevent yourself from being a victim.

SMS Spoofing To Steal Money: How Does It Work

The note from the bank says the cyber criminals are creating custom SMS forwarding apps that can forward the UPI device’s binding message to a virtual mobile number that is registered with the bank account of the victim.

Using these details, the scammer sends malicious apk files to the customers of the bank via WhatsApp. When the person clicks on the link for the apk file, the scammer starts registering the details fed by the customer which allows them to get confidential information and thereby making it easier for them to steal money from the said person’s account.

Lately, you might have come across instances where people claim they got a message from their bank asking them to call a number or install an app on their mobile. Banks will never do anything like that and they warn that any such message is part of a scam.

How To Avoid Falling For Such Scams

The bank is making it clear that people can easily avoid falling for such scams by following these tips:

- Update your phone’s software to get the latest security patches

- Only install apps from authorised app stores (side loading has its risks)

- Always check the permissions that the app wants on your phone

- Never click on any link or message from an unknown sender

- Do not share bank details with anyone on call or message

You might say these are basic cyber prevention tips but that’s all there is to warn about. People who end up falling for such scams generally avoid following these basic rules.