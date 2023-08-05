BGMI Maker Krafton Launches Defense Derby, A Real-Time Strategy Game: Check Gameplay Details Here

Krafton, the company behind the popular BattleGrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has released a new tower defense mobile game called Defense Derby in India and 190 other countries.

Defense Derby is a real-time strategy game developed by RisingWings, an independent studio under Krafton’s umbrella. It is available for free to download on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Samsung Galaxy Store on Android. In the game, players compete against each other in 4-player PvP battles.

In the game, players must first scout for units to add to their team, competing against other players for the best ones. Later, as they progress, they can learn how to arrange their units into the best possible combinations to defend their tower.

Defense Derby offers a variety of game modes, including the core Derby Mode, where players compete against each other (PvP), and Blitz, which offers PvE challenges. The Valley of Trials mode is more tricky, with limited units available to play, making the gameplay more difficult. Players can also create rooms to battle with their friends in Friendly Derby mode. Other modes include Themed Mode, Ban Pick Mode, and Quest Mode.

On the occasion of the launch of Defense Derby, Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton India, said, “We are excited to introduce Defense Derby as our fourth game in India, offering players a thrilling and unique strategy experience. Along with RisingWings, we have curated a captivating gaming adventure that sets it apart from other tower defense genres. With Defense Derby’s launch, we are delighted to expand our strategy and casual game portfolio in India.”

As we continue our journey and strengthen our commitment in India, we look forward to independently developing games for our Indian community as well as collaborating with our talented studios to bring more such exceptional experiences to our enthusiastic fans in the country,” he added.

The release of Defense Derby comes after the conditional re-release of BGMI, which was banned in India for allegedly violating national security guidelines. The game was launched in May for a three-month “trial” period, during which the Indian government will assess whether the game has complied with issues of server location and data security, according to Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT.