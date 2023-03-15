CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » BGMI Maker Krafton Launches Road to Valor: Empires In India With Hindi Support: All Details
BGMI Maker Krafton Launches Road to Valor: Empires In India With Hindi Support: All Details

Reported By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 17:02 IST

New Delhi, India

Krafton's latest Real-Time PvP Strategy game is here. (Image: Krafton/Google Play)

Dreamotion and Krafton, the maker of BGMI—have released Road to Valor: Empires—their newest mobile title, in India—for both Android and iOS devices.

Krafton, the makers of the popular battle royale game BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), and Dreamotion have released Road to Valor: Empires—their newest mobile title, in India—for both Android and iOS devices. Some tailor-made features like Hindi language support and India-specific content have been added to address the needs of the Indian gaming community as well.

More than 2.5 lakh people signed up for pre-registrations, which began on February 23rd. As part of the launch offer, gamers who download the app will receive special rewards.

Road to Valor: Empires is Krafton’s first casual real-time PvP Strategy game for India in which players can undertake missions, assemble armies, and engage in combat with mythical soldiers and warriors. The game also gets features like personalized game rooms for playing with friends and a Hindi user interface. Krafton claims that the game has been specially designed for the gaming community in India. Moreover, Krafton plans to include more regional languages soon. A new starter pack with exclusive goodies is also available in the game, priced at Rs 29.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Road to Valor: Empires, our latest game designed exclusively for the Indian market. With locally relevant content and regular updates, we aim to deliver an immersive gaming experience that resonates with the diverse cultures and preferences of Indian gamers,” said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton, Inc. India.

He added, “Road to Valor: Empires is a reflection of KRAFTON’s continued commitment to provide high-quality and engaging gaming experiences to the Indian market. We hope our users enjoy the game as much we enjoyed creating it as they delve into the world of mythological characters and historical civilizations.”

How to download Road to Valor: Empires

Users can head to Google Play Store to download Road to Valor: Empires on Android and visit the Apple App Store to download the game on their iOS device of choice. The game has launched in full, and there’s no pre-registration.

