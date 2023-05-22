BGMI Now Available For Download On Google Play Store: Here's How To Install

In good news for the mobile gaming community in India, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the highly popular battle royale mobile game in the country, is now available for download on Google Play Store. Currently, the game is exclusively available for Android users, while iOS users will have to wait for its release.

With an initial file size of approximately 735 MB, players can now enjoy the immersive gaming experience offered by BGMI on their Android devices. As the game is now listed on the Play Store, Android users can follow this link to download BGMI on their smartphones.

“You can now download your favourite Battleground from here! Available for Android! Link -https://battlegroundsmobileindia.com

#INDIAKABATTLEGROUND #BGMI #battlegroundsmobileindia," BGMI wrote on Twitter.

How To Download BGMI From Google Play Store

To download BGMI from the Google Play Store, follow these steps:

- Open the Google Play Store app on your Android device.

- Tap on the search bar at the top of the screen.

- Type “BGMI" or “Battlegrounds Mobile India" in the search bar and press Enter or tap the search icon.

- Tap on the app to open its Play Store page.

- On the app page, you will find the “Install" button. Tap on it.

- If prompted, review the app permissions, and if you agree, grant the necessary permissions.

- The app will begin downloading. The download progress will be displayed on the app’s Play Store page.

- Once the download is complete, the “Install" button will change to “Open."

-Tap on “Open" to launch the BGMI app and start

The Indian government has stated that the game will undergo a stringent 90-day monitoring period before a final decision is made. “This is a 3 month trial approval of #BGMI after it has complied with issues of server locations and data security etc.," tweeted Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton Inc India, recently said, “We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). We would like to extend our gratitude to our Indian gaming community for their support and patience over the past few months. We are excited to announce that BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform.”

It has been nearly 10 months since the game was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, banned under IT section ACT 69A on July 28, 2022. The news of its return will undoubtedly excite the millions of mobile gamers and streamers across the country.