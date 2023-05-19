BGMI To Relaunch In India Only For 3 Months Now: What It Means And All Details

BGMI maker Krafton has officially announced the return of Battle Grounds Mobile India (BGMI) to the Indian gaming scene, following a previous ban due to security concerns. However, the Indian government has stated that the game will undergo a stringent 90-day monitoring period before a final decision is made.

“This is a 3 month trial approval of #BGMI after it has complied with issues of server locations and data security etc.," tweeted Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT.

This is a 3 month trial approval of #BGMI aftr it has complied wth issues of server locations n data security etc.We will keep a close watch on other issues of User harm, Addiction etc in next 3 months before a final decision is taken @GoI_MeitY @PMOIndia https://t.co/9SrYekrHXz — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) May 19, 2023

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton Inc India, said, “We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). We would like to extend our gratitude to our Indian gaming community for their support and patience over the past few months. We are excited to announce that BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform.”

It has been nearly 10 months since the game was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, banned under IT section ACT 69A on July 28, 2022. The news of its return will undoubtedly excite the millions of mobile gamers and streamers across the country.

top videos

“Since its inception, BGMI has significantly contributed to building a robust Esports ecosystem in the country through India-centric events and content. BGMI achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Esports event to be broadcasted on mainstream television, attracting 24 million concurrent viewers and a total of 200 million viewers," added Sean Hyunil Sohn.

According to the press note, BGMI will be available for download ‘soon,’ and users will be able to access it from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.