CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Bing ChatGPT Widget Now Available On iPhone Home Screens: How To Use
1-MIN READ

Bing ChatGPT Widget Now Available On iPhone Home Screens: How To Use

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 08:52 IST

New Delhi, India

The new update to the Bing app for iOS comes with two new Home Screen widgets.

The new update to the Bing app for iOS comes with two new Home Screen widgets.

These new widgets allow users to start a chat with just a tap. Previously, these widgets were only available on Android.

The US-based tech giant Microsoft has been working hard to bring together Bing Search and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The company has now announced a new update to the Bing app for iOS devices, which adds new widgets with a shortcut that takes the user directly to Bing Chat – Microsoft’s chatbot based on GPT technology.

The new update to the Bing app for iOS comes with two new Home Screen widgets. These new widgets allow users to start a chat with just a tap. Previously, these widgets were only available on Android.

“We’ve launched a new Bing Chat widget you can add to iOS. Once installed, you can initiate chat from your Home screen. If you have an iOS device, instructions for how to add widgets to your Home screen can be found here (as previously announced this is already available on Android)," Microsoft said in a blog post.

The iPhone maker Apple introduced adding widgets with iOS 14 a couple of years ago.

To add the Bing Chat widget to the iPhone home screen, follow these simple steps:

- Press and hold a widget or an empty area on your Home Screen until the apps start to jiggle.

- Tap the “+" (Add) button located in the upper-left corner of the screen.

- Choose the widget you want to add and select its size.

- Tap “Add Widget" to add it to your home screen.

- Tap “Done" to finish the process.

Please note that while adding the widget will take you to the relevant section of the app, interactive widgets were introduced with iOS 17 and require app developers to update their apps accordingly.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has also improved the performance of the voice input button on the Bing mobile app for iOS and Android. It should now indicate it’s listening instantly once you tap it.

About the Author
Bharat Upadhyay
Bharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and consumer gadgets. He has been covering the technology beat for over six...Read More
Tags:
  1. ChatGPT
  2. microsoft
  3. Bing
first published:June 19, 2023, 08:52 IST
last updated:June 19, 2023, 08:52 IST