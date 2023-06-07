Blaupunkt Launches 5 Smart TVs And A 75-inch QLED TV In India: Price & Availability

German-based technology brand Blaupunkt has partnered with the e-commerce platform Flipkart to launch its new lineup of televisions in the Indian market. According to the company, the new lineup includes the Cybersound Generation 2 series, featuring a 32-inch HD, 43-inch and 40-inch FHD, 65-inch, and 50-inch 4K Google TV, and a 75-inch QLED Google TV.

Pricing, Offers And Availability

The Cybersound Generation 2 series is priced at Rs 10,888 for 32-inch, Rs 16,499 for 40-inch, Rs 18,499 for 43-inch, Rs 28,999 for 50-inch) and Rs 44,444 for 65-inch. The 75-inch QLED model comes at Rs 99,999 in India. The TVs will be available to buy during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale, beginning on June 10.

As a part of Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale, customers can discounts of up to 75 per cent on TVs and appliances. They can also get additional benefits such as 5 per cent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and a 10 per cent instant discount when using an HDFC and Kotak card.

Specifications

Blaupunkt’s Cybersound Generation 2 series comes in 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch sizes. These TVs feature a bezel-less design and are equipped with the Realtek processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

Running on the Android 11 operating system, these TVs provide access to popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Voot, and more. They come with a 2x48W box-speaker setup and offer connectivity options such as 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, and more.

In addition, Blaupunkt is also offering 50-inch and 65-inch models with a 4K display and support for HDR10+. Powered by an MT9062 processor, these TVs deliver audio through 2x60W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers with DTS TruSurround Technology.

On the other hand, Blaupunkt 75-inch QLED TV features a 4K display, offering a wide range of 1.1 billion colors. The TV boasts a 60-watt Dolby stereo box speaker with four built-in speakers. It is also powered with Advanced audio technologies, including HDR 10+, DTS TruSurround sound, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus.