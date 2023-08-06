Blaupunkt TV: Super Plastronics CEO Betting Big With Google TV Support, Better Audio In A Budget Race

If there’s one Indian company that is giving a tough time to Samsung, LG, Sony and others in the TV market then it has to be Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. With more and more Indians aspiring to buy 55-inch or bigger TVs, they don’t have the budget to spend on the likes of LG, Samsung, Sony and others. This is where brands like Kodak, Blaupunkt and Thompson are becoming the new favourite, especially on Amazon and Flipkart.

Of course, many tech enthusiasts may believe that nothing can beat the quality of LG or Sony TVs but for the common man in India who just wants to have a large LED TV in his living room to enjoy movies and cricket matches, without spending much, brands like Blaupunkt, Kodak and Thomson naturally become their go-to choice.

WATCH VIDEO: Budget LED TV: How This Noida Company Is Fighting With Samsung, LG

Another aspect to consider is the fact that Indian consumers have realised that affordable TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, Sony and others compromise a lot of features and picture quality and if they truly want a good quality TV from these brands they will have to spend closer to Rs 1 lakh or more.

Noida-based Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. is the brand licensee of 5 international brands including German Blaupunkt, American Kodak and French brand Thomson (now operates as Technicolor SA).

Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. in an interview with Debashis Sarkar, Editor, News18 Tech shares that his company is not just about providing affordable TVs but also about giving innovative software features in the same budget. And one aspect the company is looking to change is the TV remote.

No matter how expensive or cheap your new large LED TV may be, there’s one thing that is frustrating: the TV remote. It gets difficult to type on the traditional TV remote and voice typing isn’t always reliable. Thankfully, this is going to change in the next couple of years, claims Avneet Singh Marwah.

According to Marwah, brands will soon stop providing TV remotes altogether and you will have to control your TV with voice along with a dedicated smartphone app. He added that in the coming years, TV software will improve greatly with Google TV going mainstream in India. For the record, Super Plastronics is the only Indian manufacturer that has partnered with Google for Google TV software. Blaupunkt TV now has Google TV Support.

Another key USP of Blaupunkt TVs, as claimed by the CEO, is improved audio quality. He states that, ideally TVs must improve audio output so that people don’t have to buy a soundbar.