Bluetooth 5.3: What Devices Use It, Its Advantages, And Why It Is Important

We have all heard about Bluetooth being an integral part of any device’s wireless communications—be it an iPhone, a laptop, or even a speaker—but have you thought about how far the technology has come since its initial days? Or what even is Bluetooth?

Here, in this article, let’s learn about Bluetooth 5.3, the advantages it has over old versions and what are the devices that use it.

What is Bluetooth?

Before we get ahead with how much better Bluetooth 5.3 is, let’s take a look at what Bluetooth really is. Simply put, Bluetooth is a wireless technology developed to transfer files, stream data over short distances. It uses frequencies between 2.402 and 2.480 GHz, or 2.400 and 2.4835 GHz, and what is even more interesting is that Bluetooth is a packet-based protocol which uses a master-slave architecture to facilitate its use.

We all use Bluetooth knowingly or unknowingly in our daily lives—be it streaming music in our cars or speakers, connecting our wireless earbuds to our devices such a phones and laptops, and you may be surprised to know that even Apple uses Bluetooth to facilitate the transfer of files using AirDrop.

Advantages That Bluetooth Version 5.3 Brings?

Bluetooth 5.0, a major upgrade of the Bluetooth interface, was introduced back in 2016. This version offers users the advantage of doubled speed with a burst rate of 2 Mbit/s through BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy). However, this increased speed comes at the expense of reduced range. However, thanks to its 2 Mbit/s speed, users can now simultaneously connect two devices to the Bluetooth 5 interface. Compared to its predecessor, Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy, Bluetooth 5.0 stands out as twice as fast, operates with four times the range, and is capable of transferring eight times more data.

Now talking about Bluetooth Version 5.3, which by the way is the latest publicly available interface (Bluetooth 5.4 is under testing), there are a series of improvements—right from Channel Classification Enhancement, Encryption Key Size Control Enhancements, and Connection Subrating.

In simpler terms, Bluetooth 5.3’s new features allow for better battery life, more efficient data transfer, and makes switching between devices much easier and faster.

Devices Using Bluetooth Version 5.3

Popular devices like the latest Apple AirPods Pro (second generation), Apple iPhone 14 models, the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series, and even some high-end headphones, including the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2, offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Before Bluetooth Version 5.3, we saw the releases of Bluetooth Version 5.1 and Bluetooth Version 5.2. Bluetooth Version 5.4 is the next in line to launch.