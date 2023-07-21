Boat Unveils 'Smart Ring' In India; Tracks Fitness, Sleep, And Temperature - All Details

Boat has added a new smart device called the Boat Smart Ring to its lineup of wearable devices in India. The Boat Smart Ring is the brand’s first foray into this segment, and as the name suggests, it will allow users to track their health and fitness metrics by wearing it on their finger.

The ring is made of ceramic and metal, and is designed to look and feel premium while also providing health tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and sleep tracking. Additionally, the ring has a temperature sensor for tracking your body temperature, and offers basic smartwatch features like step tracking.

And, for women, the smart ring will also feature the ability to track their menstrual cycles and predict them.

In addition, the smart ring is said to be water-resistant to 5 ATM pressure and sweat-resistant—making it theoretically suitable for swimming or working out.

Boat Smart Ring: Availability and Price

The pricing and release date of the Boat Smart Ring is currently unknown, but it will be available on most e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Boat’s own online store.

Samsung Could Be Developing Its Own Smart Ring

The launch of the Boat Smart Ring comes just a day after Samsung was revealed to be working on its own smart ring, the Galaxy Ring. This suggests that smart rings may soon become mainstream. A report by The Elec suggests that Samsung has already started the development of the purported smart ‘Galaxy Ring,’ but Samsung will likely take a call if it is going to “mass produce the rings” only after it reviews the prototypes.

Smart rings are already a reality, with products like the Oura ring and the McClear ring already available for fitness tracking and payments, respectively. It will be interesting to see an Indian company enter this market, and perhaps, make the tech accessible at a lower price.