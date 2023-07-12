Bumble Has 'Good News' For Guys But Women May Hate It In India

If you are a guy looking for a date on Bumble then this new feature will help your chances. But for women in India, they may end up getting too many compliments from complete strangers, even before they get to decide whether someone is worth their time or not.

Popular online dating app Bumble rolled out a new feature that allows users in India to send two ‘Compliments’ messages per week to other users they see on their feed, even before matching. This is available for all Bumble users.

“Anyone on Bumble in India can send two Compliments messages per week on a person’s profile prompts, bio or images. Compliments can be seen and received in two ways- through someone’s Beeline as well as their main Encounters page," the company said.

According to the online dating app, notifications will also be available upon opening the app for those who have unread Compliments.

Bumble claims that this feature gives “Bumble’s community” the opportunity to be even more intentional about starting the conversation in a positive way. “Members who engage with Compliments have a statistically increased likelihood of matching and are more likely to have a good chat,” Bumble India said.

As per Bumble’s new study, 85 percent of Indians surveyed said that receiving a compliment from someone from a potential romantic partner makes them more interested. But given the huge gender imbalance on dating apps in India, where profiles of men are substantially greater in number compared to women, this new feature may become annoying for some women ending with countless compliments every day.

While this may be the general opinion, Bumble thinks otherwise. Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble said, “At Bumble we believe in the power of positivity and kindness, and that when a compliment is the foundation of a conversation, you are setting the stage for the connection to begin in the best possible way. Using Compliments on Bumble can be as simple as sending a kind message when you come across someone’s profile whom you share a common interest with, such as music taste or favourite movies! Kindness and respect have always been core to Bumble, and we know this lays the groundwork for healthy and equitable relationships.”