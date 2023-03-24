Bumble Launches Speed Dating Feature To Help Users Prioritise Personality Over Looks

Bumble, the popular dating app, has recently launched a new feature called ‘Speed Dating.’ According to the company, this new feature will allow users to go into the experience ‘blind’ and prioritise personality over physical attraction and looks by hiding profile photos for the first three minutes of interaction.

After the initial three minutes, each user is prompted to indicate their interest in continuing the conversation. If both users express mutual interest, their chat will move to the Date Mode queue, where they can continue their interaction and view each other’s profiles.

Bumble’s India Communications Director, Samarpita Samaddar said, “Bumble’s new Speed Dating experience in the app brings the fun back to dating in 2023! This feature creates intrigue and anticipation in a low-pressure environment, and allows the Bumble community to build connections based on shared interests, which are much truer indicators of compatibility than looks.”

She added, “In fact, our most recent research found that the overwhelming majority of Indians (68%) are now more focused on emotional maturity than physical requirements.”

Bumble’s Indian users can join Speed Dating every Thursday from 7-8pm and RSVP within the app by clicking the stopwatch icon. Pairings will be based on location, age, and gender preferences.

Bumble has also introduced the Recommend to a Friend feature—which allows users to share profiles with friends for better matches. “We all know that feeling when you come across a profile that ticks all the boxes of your bestie. Now you can help your friends find dates by sharing the profile of their perfect match with them!” Samarpita said.

