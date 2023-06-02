Call Of Duty Mobile May Ban You If You Use Smartphones From ROG, Vivo And Others

When BGMI got banned in India, a large chunk of the user base went on to play Call Of Duty Mobile as their game of choice on mobile phones. However, it now looks like players using mobile phones from brands including ASUS and Sony, are getting banned for as long as 10 years, as per the details shared with them on their mobile.

We have come across users who have reported being unfairly banned on the official Discord server for Call of Duty Mobile as well as the r/CallofDutyMobile subreddit on Reddit. The game developer is yet to respond on those complaints.

It is not clear why the bans are taking place, whether it is a bug or the developers are doing it intentionally. A common theory being talked about is the performance-enhancing features some gaming phones offer. Phones from the ROG series offer AirTriggers, which let users use the sides of the phones as triggers, similar to a dedicated controller. Moreover, these phones also offer a crosshair overlay in-game, which most phones do not. This could be the reason why the game is flagging some users.

Gamers using Sony devices have also reported the same issue.

Expressing dissatisfaction, a user on Reddit said, “No hacks. No emulator. No VPN. Sony Xperia 1 IV. Never engaged in chats. Never turned on the mic."

A user on Reddit pointed out that when he went to “appeal the ban on the Activision website, it says that my account is not banned.”

We could only verify the ban affecting ASUS phones, including ROG, as well as the Zenfone line of Android devices, and Sony’s Xperia line

In the past hour, we also came across users saying that they got their account back, and that it is just a bug that is being addressed. “My Call of Duty : Mobile account is banned till 2033. May I know the reason? Please unban my account asap. My email id is: xxxx.xxx@gmail.com.” a COD player on Twitter who goes by the username @RoutVijay, tweeted. He later confirmed that he got his account back, and was unbanned.