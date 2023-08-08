Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Release Date Announced: Check All Details Here

Activision has finally announced the release date of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, the newest installment in the highly popular franchise. The official Call of Duty account on X (Twitter) confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be released on November 10 this year.

The game is expected to be released on PC and all current-generation consoles—including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S. However, Activision has not yet announced whether the game will also be released on the previous-generation PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

According to IGN, more information about the title, including gameplay, is expected to be revealed during an event in Call of Duty: Warzone on August 17.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III campaign is expected to pick up where MW2 left off, and like previous few games, this iteration may offer the ability to play in 120 fps on current generation consoles.

It must also be noted that a new Call of Duty game has been released every year since 2005, and this year will be no different.

In related news, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the maker of Call of Duty, is nearing completion after the FTC failed to block the deal. However, Microsoft and Activision have been forced to extend the deadline for the deal to October of this year as they await approval from the UK regulator. “Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have extended the merger agreement deadline to 10/18. We’re optimistic about getting this done, and excited about bringing more games to more players everywhere,” Phil Spencer, Xbox chief posted on X last month.