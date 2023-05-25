Canon Launches EOS R100, Its Smallest Mirrorless Camera, Alongside RF28mm F/2.8 Pancake Lens: All Details

Canon has launched a new entry-level mirrorless camera in the Indian market—the EOS R100. It features a 24.1-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and is touted as the smallest and most compact mirrorless camera in Canon’s EOS R lineup.

Canon has also introduced a new 28mm F/2.8 pancake lens alongside the EOS R100, marking the first time the brand has launched an RF mount pancake lens—both for full-frame and crop sensor mirrorless cameras.

The Canon EOS R100’s 24.1-megapixel sensor allows for an ISO range of 100–12,800, and users will be able to record in 4K at 25fps and up to HD in 120fps for slow motion. However, there is only digital stabilization and no in-body image stabilization (IBIS).

Being a Canon camera, the R100 includes Canon staples such as the Eye Detection AF and up to 143 AF zones with the Dual Pixel CMOS AF.

When it comes to ergonomics and weight, the camera weighs just 356g, and Canon refers to it as “the smallest and lightest camera" in Canon’s R camera system. Canon claims that its textured grip helps creators firmly grip the camera, and the camera body also features an Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) with approximately 2.36 million dots and a pop-up flash.

Alongside the EOS R100, Canon has launched the RF28mm F/2.8 pancake lens with STM motors. It is quite compact, measuring just 25cm long and weighing 120 grams.

For now, the brand has not revealed the prices of the newly announced products, but as the June 2023 release date draws near, we can expect more details.