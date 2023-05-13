Canon Launches PowerShot V10 Vlogging Camera In India: Check Price, Features Here

Canon has launched its latest camera—the PowerShot V10—in India, with a primary focus on video capabilities to cater to the needs of content creators and vloggers. The camera is designed to provide advanced features, such as a 1-inch CMOS sensor, the ability to record 4K video, and a tiltable display—all in a compact and ergonomic form factor.

Canon PowerShot V10 Features and Specifications

The Canon PowerShot V10 is designed like a compact point and shoot camera, offering a 1-inch type CMOS sensor paired with a fixed 19mm equivalent lens with an F/2.8 aperture. The camera can shoot in native 4K UHD at 30fps and offers image stabilization. Weighing in at around 211g, creators—including vloggers—will find it easy to carry and use on the go. Moreover, it can also capture stills with an effective resolution of 15.2-megapixels.

To add convenience, Canon has included a built-in Neutral Density Filter, a retractable stand—that lets you set up your camera without the need for a tripod—and a 180-degree flip screen. Additionally, the brand has provided 14 color filters to enable users to shoot with a look baked in—for minimal post-processing.

As a Canon camera, it comes with brand staples—including the face-tracking autofocus—and the ability to stream directly to social media.

Canon PowerShot V10 Price and Availability

The Canon PowerShot V10 will be available from June 2023 onwards in India—at a price of Rs 39,995. It will be available in two colorways—black and silver—across a range of offline and online retails and official Canon stores.