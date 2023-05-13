CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WhatsApp New FeatureVivo X90 Pro ReviewiPhone 15 ProNothing Ear ReviewSamsung Galaxy S23

Live Result: Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

AllianceINCBJPJDSOTH
2023 Wins + Leads
224/224 (113 To Win)
137622104

Live Result: Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections 2023

Home » Tech » Canon Launches PowerShot V10 Vlogging Camera In India: Check Price, Features Here
1-MIN READ

Canon Launches PowerShot V10 Vlogging Camera In India: Check Price, Features Here

Reported By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 14:34 IST

New Delhi, India

Canon PowerShot V10 comes with a 180-degree flip screen. (Image: Canon)

Canon PowerShot V10 comes with a 180-degree flip screen. (Image: Canon)

Canon has launched its latest camera—the PowerShot V10—in India, with a primary focus on video capabilities to cater to the needs of content creators and vloggers.

Canon has launched its latest camera—the PowerShot V10—in India, with a primary focus on video capabilities to cater to the needs of content creators and vloggers. The camera is designed to provide advanced features, such as a 1-inch CMOS sensor, the ability to record 4K video, and a tiltable display—all in a compact and ergonomic form factor.

Canon PowerShot V10 Features and Specifications

The Canon PowerShot V10 is designed like a compact point and shoot camera, offering a 1-inch type CMOS sensor paired with a fixed 19mm equivalent lens with an F/2.8 aperture. The camera can shoot in native 4K UHD at 30fps and offers image stabilization. Weighing in at around 211g, creators—including vloggers—will find it easy to carry and use on the go. Moreover, it can also capture stills with an effective resolution of 15.2-megapixels.

To add convenience, Canon has included a built-in Neutral Density Filter, a retractable stand—that lets you set up your camera without the need for a tripod—and a 180-degree flip screen. Additionally, the brand has provided 14 color filters to enable users to shoot with a look baked in—for minimal post-processing.

As a Canon camera, it comes with brand staples—including the face-tracking autofocus—and the ability to stream directly to social media.

top videos

    Canon PowerShot V10 Price and Availability

    The Canon PowerShot V10 will be available from June 2023 onwards in India—at a price of Rs 39,995. It will be available in two colorways—black and silver—across a range of offline and online retails and official Canon stores.

    About the Author
    Shaurya Sharma
    Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology. He has been helping people figure out their tech to make informed cho...Read More
    Tags:
    1. canon
    2. canon powershot
    first published:May 13, 2023, 14:34 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 14:34 IST