Chandrayaan-3 Another Step Closer to Moon; Second Deboosting of Lander Scheduled Tomorrow

The Lander Module of India’s Chandrayaan-3 successfully underwent a deboosting operation on Friday. The deboosting reduced its orbit, taking the mission a step closer to the moon.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s third mission in its series of lunar explorations is scheduled to make a soft-landing on the south pole of the moon on August 23.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission was successfully launched on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The spacecraft entered the lunar orbit on August 5.

LATEST UPDATES

- Vikram Lander’s 2nd Deboosting on August 20

ISRO posted on X that the second deboosting of Vikram Lander is scheduled for August 20. The first deboosting was successfully completed on Friday.

This second deboosting will take the mission further closer to the soft landing on the lunar south pole scheduled for August 23.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:The Lander Module (LM) health is normal.LM successfully underwent a deboosting operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km. The second deboosting operation is scheduled for August 20, 2023, around 0200 Hrs. IST #Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 pic.twitter.com/0PVxV8Gw5z — ISRO (@isro) August 18, 2023

- Lander Module Deboosting Successful; LM Health Normal

A deboosting operation on the Lander Module of the Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft was done at 4 pm on Friday. This operation reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km.

ISRO posted on X that the health of the LM is normal.

- ISRO Shares Moon’s Images, View From the Lander Imager Camera

The Indian Space Research Organisation shared the view from the Lander Image (LI) camera-1 on August 17, moments after the Lander Module separated from the Propulsion Module.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:View from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1on August 17, 2023just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module #Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3 pic.twitter.com/abPIyEn1Ad — ISRO (@isro) August 18, 2023

The Indian space agency also shared images of the moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) on August 15.

- Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module Separates From Main Module

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission achieved another milestone when its Lander Module carrying the rover inside successfully separated from its Propulsion Module on August 17.

The LM comprising the Vikram lander and rover Pragyan is ready to be lowered to an orbit that will take the mission closer to the moon. The landing on the moon’s south pole is scheduled at 5:47 pm on August 23.

- India’s Chandrayaan-3 Completes Last Lunar Manoeuver

The Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully completed its fifth and final orbit manoeuver on Wednesday, taking the mission another step closer to its completion.

The completion of this manoeuver allows the spacecraft to prepare for the separation of its Lander Module and Propulsion Module.