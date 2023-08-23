Chandrayaan-3 Mission Cost: How ISRO's Budget Compares To China, Russia

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission marks a significant milestone as ISRO aspires to achieve a soft landing of the Vikram Lander module on the Moon’s surface today, on August 23. If successful, India will officially become the fourth nation—following the United States, Soviet Union, and China, and notably, the first country ever to achieve a landing on the Moon’s South Pole.

Despite being ahead of most nations, ISRO has managed to execute the Chandrayaan-3 mission within a record estimated budget of Rs 615 crore, approximately $75 million.

In this article, we will explore how the budget and scope of the Chandrayaan-3 mission compare to the budgets of other notable Moon missions of similar scope conducted by countries such as China, Russia and India’s past missions as well.

Comparison with Chandrayaan-2 and 1 Costs:

Chandrayaan-2, a mission akin to Chandrayaan-3 in its lunar landing objective, had a budget of Rs 978 crore—notably more than the Rs 615 crore budget of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

In contrast, Chandrayaan-1, India’s first lunar probe launched by ISRO in 2008, had an estimated budget of around Rs 386 crore.

Comparison with Russia’s Luna25 Mission Cost:

While there’s no official declaration by the Russian government, the estimated budget for Russia’s Luna25 mission, which crash-landed on the Moon’s surface, was approximately Rs 1,600 crore. Notably, this budget is substantially higher than the Rs 615 crore allocated for Chandrayaan 3.

Comparison with China’s Chang’e 4 Cost:

In January 2019, China’s Chang’e 4 accomplished a triumphant soft landing on the Moon’s distant side, reportedly with a budget comparable to that required for constructing about one kilometer of subway. The expenses per kilometer of subway in China differ, ranging from 500 million yuan (approximately US$72 million) to 1.2 billion yuan (approximately US$172 million)



Chandrayaan-3’s Final Countdown

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission launched off on July 14 on the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, starting a 41-day journey to reach and land on the lunar south pole. And, today, on August 23 at 6:04 PM, the Vikram Lander Module will attempt to successfully soft land on the surface of Moon’s South pole.