Chandrayaan 3: Tata, Godrej And 6 Other Companies That ‘Helped’ ISRO

Chandrayaan-3: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday created history by softly landing the Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s south pole, making India the fourth nation to achieve this and the first to softly land on the moon’s southern side.

But how many of you are aware that the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is due to the important assistance from private sector partners working together?

Private sector brands such as Godrej Aerospace, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Larsen and Tourbo’s aerospace wing, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, MTAR Technologies, Tata Consulting Engineers Limited (TCE), and Walchandnagar Industries played key roles in supplying components and materials for the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

1. Larsen and Tourbo’s aerospace wing

L&T’s aerospace section supplied important parts for Chandrayaan 3’s launch. This included key booster pieces like the head-end, middle, and nozzle bucket parts, among others.

2. Walchandnagar Industries

According to media reports, the company supplied critical booster segments S200 used in the launch vehicle, flex nozzle control tankages and S200 Flex nozzle hardware.

3. Mishra Dhatu Nigam

The company provided important materials like cobalt base alloys, nickel base alloys, titanium alloys, and special steels for different parts of the launch vehicle used in the lunar mission.

4. Godrej Aerospace

Godrej Aerospace reportedly produced key engines and thrusters including L110 for the core stage and CE20 engine thrust chamber for the upper stage.

5. Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE)

TCE created vital indigenous systems and sub-systems for the project, which played an important role in the launch of the mission,

6. Ankit Aerospace

As per reports, the company supplied alloy steel, stainless steel fasteners and specially crafted titanium bolts, which are instrumental in enhancing mission durability and performance.

The batteries for Chandrayaan-3 were supplied by Bharat Heavy Electricals. Welding Research Institute (WRI) of BHEL was also responsible for supplying bi-metallic adaptors for Chandrayaan 3, as per reports.

(With IANS inputs)