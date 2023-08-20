Chandrayaan-3: Lander Undergoes Second & Final Deboosting; All Eyes Now On Aug 23 Landing

Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 successfully underwent a second deboosting operation in the wee hours of Sunday. With this, the mission’s last step is the powered descent towards the south pole of the moon.

India’s third mission in its lunar exploration series was launched successfully on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The spacecraft — entered the lunar orbit on August 5 — is scheduled to make a soft landing on the moon’s surface on August 23.

- Lander Module Undergoes Second & Final Deboosting Operation

The Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully underwent the second and final deboosting operation on Sunday. This has now the reduced the LM orbit to 25 km x 134 km.

Following this, ISRO posted on the microblogging site X, “The module would undergo internal checks and await the sun-rise at the designated landing site."

Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to begin its powered descent at 5:45 pm on August 23.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:The second and final deboosting operation has successfully reduced the LM orbit to 25 km x 134 km. The module would undergo internal checks and await the sun-rise at the designated landing site. The powered descent is expected to commence on August… pic.twitter.com/7ygrlW8GQ5 — ISRO (@isro) August 19, 2023

- India’s Chandrayaan-3 vs Russia’s Luna-25; Latter Informs Technical Glitch

Russia’s Luna-25, which was launched on August 10 is scheduled to land on August 21, while India’s third lunar mission is scheduled to make its soft landing on the moon’s south pole on August 23, two days after Russia’s spacecraft. Luna-25 joined Chandrayaan-3 in the lunar orbit on August 16.

Russian Moon Mission Luna-25 on Saturday reported a technical glitch ahead of its pre-moon landing phase, Russian space agency Roscosmos said.

“During the operation, an emergency situation occurred on board the automatic station, which did not allow the carrying out of the manoeuvre within the specified conditions," Roscosmos said in a statement.

- Lander Module First Deboosting Successful, LM Health Normal

The Vikram Lander of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 successfully underwent its first deboosting operation at 4 pm on August 18, reducing the module’s orbit to 113 km x 157 km.

ISRO posted on X, formerly Twitter — following the deboosting — the health of the Lander was normal.

- ISRO Shares View Captured by the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1

The Indian Space Research Organisation shared a video of the view from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1 on the microblogging site X.

The view was captured by the LI camera right after the Lander Module separated from the Main Module.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:View from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1on August 17, 2023just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module #Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3 pic.twitter.com/abPIyEn1Ad — ISRO (@isro) August 18, 2023

The space agency also shared images of the moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) on August 15.

- Vikram Lander Separates From Propulsion Module

Another box was ticked off in the milestones list of Chandrayaan-3 as the Lander Module — carrying the rover inside — successfully separated from the Propulsion Module on August 17.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) posted on X, “Thanks for the ride, mate! said the Lander Module (LM). LM is successfully separated from the Propulsion Module (PM). LM is set to descend to a slightly lower orbit upon a deboosting planned for tomorrow around 1600 Hrs IST."

- Final Manoeuver of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Completed

India’s third mission to moon, Chandrayaan-3 successfully completed its fifth and final manoeuver on August 16. This took the mission further closer to its completion, scheduled for August 23.

Following the last manoeuver, the mission geared up for the separation of Lander Module from the Main Module.

Posting on X, ISRO said, “Today’s successful firing, needed for a short duration, has put Chandrayaan-3 into an orbit of 153 km x 163 km, as intended. With this, the lunar-bound manoeuvres are completed. It’s time for preparations as the Propulsion Module and the Lander Module gear up for their separate journeys."