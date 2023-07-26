ChatGPT Android App Now Available For Download In India: Check All Details Here

Android users can now download the official ChatGPT app, which was released a few months after the iOS version. OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, announced last week that the official Android version would be available for download soon. The app is now being rolled out in stages—with India, the US, Bangladesh, and Brazil being the first countries to receive it. Others will follow shortly.

The ChatGPT app requires Android 6.0 or higher—so it is not compatible with devices running older versions of Android.

The Android version of ChatGPT has a similar interface to the iOS version, except for the menus. The three-dot menu on iOS has been replaced with an Android-style hamburger menu in the top left corner.

The Android and iOS versions of the ChatGPT app have a few key differences. The Android version does not currently support haptics, while the iOS version provides precise tactile feedback whenever the app is generating a response. Additionally, the Android version does not allow users to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus—which uses GPT-4, while the iOS version does for Rs 1,999/month.

The experience is similar to how ChatGPT works on the web—submit a prompt and get a response. You can also use voice input if you don’t want to type a prompt. Additionally, you can click on the hamburger menu in the top left corner to access your chat history, open settings, and check if you are on the free or Premium plan.

If you pre-registered for the app and selected automatic downloads, it should already be installed on your phone. If it is not, you can download it from the Google Play Store. When you first open the app, you will be asked to sign in with your Google or Apple ID. Once you do, the app will be ready to use.