ChatGPT Creator Has This Warning For Microsoft About Using Its AI Chatbot

OpenAI has warned Microsoft about using ChatGPT for Bing and told them that the AI chatbot needs to be integrated slowly to avoid giving inaccurate responses. The report from Wall Street Journal claims that OpenAI, the creator of the popular AI chatbot has cautioned the Windows maker about the drawbacks of using the ChatGPT 4.0 version for Bing before it matures to become a reliable outlet.

OpenAI has partnered with Microsoft which has invested $10 billion in the startup, allowing it early access to the new features and ChatGPT versions. But with both the companies battling it out in the AI arena, OpenAI has asked Microsoft to be careful about the ill effects of adopting unreleased versions of ChatGPT before it becomes reliable with responses.

The report claims both the companies have been at the loggerheads about the adoption of ChatGPT, which clearly hasn’t gone down well with either Microsoft or OpenAI. Microsoft has formed a unique partnership with OpenAI where they collaborate as well as compete and a scenario like this has surely created confusion and uncertainty among the partners. The warning was given by OpenAI around the time when ChatGPT was going to be publicly launched earlier this year. But we are already at a stage where the AI chatbot has made it to its fourth-gen model.

Earlier in an interview with Wired, Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft was quoted saying that he figured OpenAI and Microsoft will be competing in AI, so instead of having multiple AI models, they decided it is better to join hands and work on a singular model, which has come in the form of ChatGPT.

The AI chatbot has been a mixed bag after its integration with Bing Search that has thrown out some intriguing responses, sometimes inaccurate as well, just like OpenAI had warned the company the chatbot might act in the early stages. It is likely that Microsoft will have to tone down its speed of integrating future ChatGPT versions to get the best results and impact on the people.