ChatGPT Effect? Google Execs Mentioned The Word 'AI' Nearly 150 Times During I/O 2023 Keynote
ChatGPT Effect? Google Execs Mentioned The Word 'AI' Nearly 150 Times During I/O 2023 Keynote

Reported By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 13:41 IST

California

ChatGPT Effect? Google Execs Mentioned The Word 'AI' Nearly 150 Times During I/O 2023 Keynote

This year's I/O 2023 keynote had a lot of AI-centric announcements but it went much beyond that for Google.

Google I/O 2023 keynote went for 2 hours on Wednesday and the company definitely had a lot to share, not only with its new Pixel devices but other developer-related stuff as well. But one cannot ignore the fact that Sundar Pichai and Co. started the whole event with a focus on one thing and that is artificial intelligence (AI).

But quite a few of you have gotten curious about the influence of the word AI at the keynote last night, and turns out, Google used the word AI around 150 times during the 2-hour-long keynote.

The whole world is in awe of AI and Google realises that it needs to amplify the focus in this space, or else Microsoft, which already has a clear lead with ChatGPT, will make it harder for the company to compete in the years to come.

But even then calling out AI 150 times clearly shows that they are rattled by the fact that Microsoft has got a head start with ChatGPT, which is why you are now going to see AI in everything Google and that includes Search, Maps, Photos, Gmail and even Workspace for that matter.

    Google thinks that AI is here to stay, and nobody denies those forecasts, especially with the way AI has become a household entity in the past few months, ever since ChatGPT took the whole world by the scruff of its neck.

    Google I/O 2023 keynote showed us a glimpse into how using the word AI 150 times is going to help the company deliver its objectives and as Pichai mentioned during the keynote, how it plans to make AI for everyone. Having said that, we are keen to see how Google builds on the evolution of Bard, Search and Workspace to give AI solutions that promise to make things easier.

    first published:May 11, 2023, 13:41 IST
    last updated:May 11, 2023, 13:41 IST