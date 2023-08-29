ChatGPT Enterprise Launched: How Is It Different And Is It More Powerful?

OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed company behind creating the ChatGPT, has announced ChatGPT Enterprise. This business-focused edition offers enterprise-grade security and privacy, unlimited higher-speed GPT-4 access, longer context windows for processing longer inputs, advanced data analysis capabilities, and customisation options.

“Today marks another step towards an AI assistant for work that helps with any task, is customised for your organisation, and protects your company data," OpenAI wrote in a blogpost.

Introducing ChatGPT Enterprise: enterprise-grade security, unlimited high-speed GPT-4 access, extended context windows, and much more. We’ll be onboarding as many enterprises as possible over the next few weeks. Learn more: https://t.co/lU3ErLtBmT pic.twitter.com/lhixa4IXlc— OpenAI (@OpenAI) August 28, 2023

The company said that business leaders wanted a simple and safe way of deploying ChatGPT in their organisation. Early users of ChatGPT Enterprise include Block, Canva, Carlyle, The Estée Lauder Companies, PwC, and Zapier.

According to OpenAI, you have ownership and control of your business data in ChatGPT Enterprise. It is also secure with SOC 2 compliance, encrypting conversations while they are sent and stored. The new admin console helps you manage your team and offers features like domain verification, single sign-on (SSO), and insights about usage.

The company said that ChatGPT Enterprise removes all usage caps, and performs up to two times faster. It includes 32k context in Enterprise, allowing users to process four times longer inputs or files.

It also provides unlimited access to advanced data analysis, previously known as Code Interpreter. This feature enables both technical and non-technical teams to analyse information in seconds, whether it’s for financial researchers crunching market data.

The company claims that ChatGPT Enterprise has cut down research time by an average of an hour per day. Coming to its availability, ChatGPT Enterprise is now accessible to businesses for smaller teams.

ChatGPT Enterprise Will Offer:

- Enterprise-grade security and privacy

- Customer prompts and company data are not used for training OpenAI models.

- Data encryption at rest (AES 256) and in transit (TLS 1.2+)

- Certified SOC 2 compliant

- Admin console with bulk member management

- Domain verification

- Unlimited access to GPT-4

- Higher-speed performance for GPT-4 (up to 2x faster)

- Unlimited access to advanced data analysis (formerly known as Code Interpreter)

- 32k token context windows for 4x longer inputs, files, or follow-ups

- Shareable chat templates for your company to collaborate and build common workflows

- Free credits to use our APIs if you need to extend OpenAI into a fully custom solution for your organistation.