ChatGPT Is Not The Answer To All Tech Problems; AI Will Not Kill Jobs: Mphasis CEO Nitin Rakesh To News18

At every tech conference, ChatGPT and generative AI have become the prime keywords. In fact, Google executives at I/O 2023, mentioned the term “AI” around 150 times during the 2-hour keynote. And whenever there’s talk about generative AI– the discussions can be broadly categorised into two aspects: how AI can literally work as a magic wand to boost businesses and other the hand, how AI will kill jobs.

Some experts even think that generative AI has the capability to replace the CEO of a business. Having said that, many top executives are still eyeballing AI and its real business impact.

On the sidelines of London Tech Week 2023, Mphasis CEO Nitin Rakesh spoke To Debashis Sarkar of News18 about the recent buzz around ChatGPT and generative AI. While AI is an “amazing opportunity” for Mphasis, Nitin feels the expert discussions should now move beyond the hype.

WATCH VIDEO: ChatGPT Is Not The Answer To All Tech Problems; AI Will Not Kill Jobs: Mphasis CEO

Sharing thoughts on ChatGPT, Mphasis CEO Nitin Rakesh said, “Generative AI is a fundamental breakthrough in computing but I don’t think it’s the answer to all problems. It will only create additional opportunities in future. We should think of this as a great way to further the agenda when it comes to using large datasets that are typically not put to good use. AI can help in understanding customers and boosting efficiency.”

Nitin rejects the notion that AI is going to kill jobs.“60% of the jobs that we have today, did not exist 100 years ago. New technology, by definition, automates something and creates new roles. For example, automating simple core back office functions. I’m not in that camp which states that AI is going to kill jobs. I think this is going to create tremendous opportunities for unlocking value that sits within organisations. Of course, for companies like us, this is a very exciting new development. What used to take months for us to convince boardrooms to undertake an automation project, CEOs are now asking for it by themselves,”

he said.

Having said that, Nitin stressed that the hype around ChatGPT is forcing all industries to look at AI. “Early use cases of generative AI will quickly come in consumer facing industries. This will be mostly around enhancing customer experience…My advice would be to embrace AI tools and get the most out of them."