ChatGPT Outage: People Face Issues Using AI Chatbot For Hours

ChatGPT from OpenAI is of interest to everybody who wants to see its capability and let AI do their work. Unfortunately, ChatGPT was not letting people log in on Monday, leaving everyone with a message on the screen that asked them to come back in a short while.

The OpenAI chatbot suffered a brief outage this week, mostly because the platform was receiving more requests than it could handle. The outage started around 1:00 PM IST and as per the reports raised on Downdetector.com, the chatbot was unavailable for over an hour.

Open AI has got major funding from Microsoft and other companies, which should ideally help ChatGPT operate at full tilt but this outage suggests that even with a high popularity and traffic, the systems are not equipped enough to handle the demand for the moment. Some people felt it made sense to restart their PC to see if ChatGPT starts working, but that clearly didn’t happen. The chatbot outage did not only affect those who use the free version but also the ChatGPT Plus paid model.

The outage comes just a few hours after Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI mentioned that he sees AI reshaping the society and he worries that AI Chatbot could eliminate a lot of current jobs.

“We’ve got to be careful here. I think people should be happy that we are a little bit scared of this," Altman was quoted as saying.

When asked why he was “scared" about forming his company, he said that if he wasn’t, “you should either not trust me or be very unhappy that I’m in this job." ChatGPT has now moved to the version 4.0 last week, which promises improved accuracy in responses and better judgement of the statements to be given.

