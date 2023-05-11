ChatGPT Rival Google Bard Now Available For All In India: Step-By-Step Guide

During Google I/O 2023 keynote, Google opened up its generative AI chatbot, Bard, to 180 more countries—and also made it available in India. Previously, users in India couldn’t try Bard, but now they can access it on the website using their Google account.

Google also announced that Bard is now based on its PaLM 2 language model, which is currently the company’s most advanced model. Additionally, Google is developing another LLM, called ‘Gemini,’ and plans to shift Google Bard to this model once it’s ready for primetime, while taking responsibility for the associated risks.

In this article, we will guide you on how to use Google Bard, explain its capabilities, and explore its potential use cases.

Follow these steps to start using Google Bard:

Go to bard.google.com after signing in with your Google account.

Click on the ‘Try Bard’ button to proceed.

You will be directed to the Bard landing page where you can explore various features, including entering prompts, checking the FAQ, and switching between light and dark mode.

To experience the capabilities of Google Bard, simply provide a prompt that specifies what you want Bard to do. For instance, I asked the chatbot to write a poem about AI taking over the world.

After submitting your prompt, allow Google Bard a few seconds to generate a response.

That’s it! You may continue the chat further or create an entirely new one by resetting the chat—starting afresh.

If you are curious about what Google Bard generated, here’s the response:

top videos

Bard, just like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, has a wide range of use cases that you can explore. For example, you can learn to write code using Bard, ask it to generate code on your behalf, translate languages, write creative pieces such as poems and essays, and even use it to brainstorm ideas and debug code. Moreover, unlike ChatGPT, Bard has access and processes information from the real world through Google Search.