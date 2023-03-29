CHANGE LANGUAGE
China Urges Apple to Strengthen Data Security: Report

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

Reuters

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 08:03 IST

New Delhi, India

Apple is keenly aware of China's importance to its business

China has urged Apple to strengthen its data security and personal privacy protection, the country's state planner said in a statement on Tuesday.

HONG KONG: China has urged Apple to strengthen its data security and personal privacy protection, the country’s state planner said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chairman of National Development and Reform Commission Zheng Shanjie made the comments when he met Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday, the statement said.

The director also pointed out that “China’s industrial digitalization and digital industrialization process, super-large-scale market, and huge middle-income groups will all bring a broad market to multinational companies including Apple."

Apple is keenly aware of China’s importance to its business. In its most recent annual financial results  the iBiz reported $74.2 billion – almost 19 percent of its $394 billion annual revenue – was won in Greater China

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Bharat Upadhyay
Bharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech
