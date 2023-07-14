Creators Rejoice As Twitter Opens Up Ad Revenue Sharing; Check Their Earnings Here

Twitter has finally made it possible for creators to earn a portion of the advertising revenue that the company generates from their content. “We’re expanding our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators,” Twitter said.

Twitter will share revenue with content creators from ads displayed in their replies. However, only verified users with at least 5 million impressions on their posts in each of the last 3 months and a Stripe payment account will be eligible to claim revenue. This means that creators need to purchase Twitter Blue to get verified, as this is the only way to get verified now that Elon Musk has decided to remove legacy verified checkmarks.

“This is part of our effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter,” Twitter claims.

Now that the announcement has been made, eligible creators who have received confirmation from Twitter are sharing their earnings on Twitter.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw this notification today. After all these years, hard work might finally pay off! I just want to say thank you, a user who goes by the username theapplehub, tweeted.

I couldn’t believe it when I saw this notification today. After all these years, hard work might finally pay off! I just want to say thank you 🙏So I guess I have to buy iPhone 15 Pro’s for everyone in September now 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZkiHrML5LJ — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) July 14, 2023

Twitter 1.0 silenced me for expressing my opinions.Twitter 2.0 rewards me for sharing my ideas. Thank you @Twitter for the opportunity to earn a living! Gratitude to @elonmusk for investing $44 billion to revive freedom of speech on the internet! 🙏❤️🌎 pic.twitter.com/uo7IBFgyy1 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 13, 2023

“And suddenly it’s there. Elon buying me a new macbook,” another user tweeted.

And suddenly it’s there. Elon buying me a new macbook pic.twitter.com/4xx5C15Uq6— Daniel (@growing_daniel) July 14, 2023

“I’m genuinely impressed by the amount of money being paid out via Twitter’s revenue sharing program. This is SUPER important for independent journalists like me. I was expecting like $300. Ended up with $3,699, which blew my mind. witter truly IS the platform for creators. Great job, @elonmusk,” user nicksorter, said.

Elon Musk appears to be delivering on his promise from February of this year—when he announced that Twitter would begin sharing advertising revenue with creators who subscribe to Twitter Blue.