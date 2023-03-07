Delhi Man Scammed Out Of Rs 29 Lakh While Purchasing iPhone On Instagram: Report

Nowadays, it is common to see too good to be true deals on social media platforms like Instagram, with multiple accounts selling electronics, clothes, and other items. While it is certainly tempting to go for such deals, more often than not, most of them end up being scams. Not all listings are scams, but as a general rule of thumb, if something looks too good to be true, it usually is.

And now, according to a report by 91Mobiles, A man from Delhi allegedly came across cheap iPhone listings on Instagram and was scammed out of Rs 29 lakh while buying a phone from the page. Delhi Police have registered a case of fraud against unnamed individuals.

Vikas Katiyar, a resident of Delhi’s Ghitorni area, discovered an Instagram page selling iPhones at a discounted price while browsing through the app. As many people would, he became excited about the prospect of buying one.

According to the complaint, “After checking the page and to make sure that the page is genuine, he also contacted the old buyers from one other Instagram page and they confirmed that the page is genuine, they have received the phones without any issue, and he can buy from there. Later on February 6, 2023, Katiyar made a call to a particular mobile number in order to purchase an iPhone.”

In total, Katiyar transferred Rs 28,69,850, believing that the situation would be resolved and that he would receive the iPhone. Unfortunately, he has yet to receive the phone despite the substantial amount of money he has paid. As a result, an FIR has been lodged at Delhi’s South West District’s Cyber Police station.

