CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Oppo Find N2 Flip ReviewNothing Ear 2Asus ZenBook 14 ReviewInstagram Blue TickRedmi Note 12 4G
Home » Tech » Dell Alienware m18 To Launch In India Soon; Pre-Orders Begin March 28
1-MIN READ

Dell Alienware m18 To Launch In India Soon; Pre-Orders Begin March 28

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 14:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Dell Alienware m18 with the RTX 4080 GPU is currently priced at $2,599 in US. (Image: Dell)

Dell Alienware m18 with the RTX 4080 GPU is currently priced at $2,599 in US. (Image: Dell)

Dell's Alienware m18 pre-orders start March 28 in India. It gets 18" display, 13th Gen Intel Core series HX processors, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card.

Dell has announced that pre-orders for the Alienware m18, which was first seen at CES 2023, will begin from March 28, 2023 and end on April 10, 2023.. The pre-booking will be available on Dell.com and Dell Exclusive Stores. And, as a pre-order bonus, those who pre-book the laptop will receive Alienware goodies worth Rs 26,999 at the time of purchase.

Dell Alienware m18 Specifications 

The Dell Alienware m18 features powerful hardware components, including the latest 13th Gen Intel Core series HX processors and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. And, the company has also introduced their new ‘Cryo-tech’ technology in the laptop, which ensures efficient cooling and optimal performance even under heavy loads.

RELATED NEWS

The Alienware m18 features an 18-inch IPS LCD panel and in the US, customers have the option of choosing between 165 Hz QHD+ or 480 Hz FHD+ display options, although it is not yet confirmed if customers in India will have these options as well.

Further, users can opt for 64GB DDR5 RAM and up to 8TB SSD storage. Additionally, the m18 is equipped with a 97Wh battery, which can be charged with the included 330W charger.

WATCH VIDEO: Paytm UPI Lite’s Ground Reality

Dell Alienware m18 Price

The Dell Alienware m18 with the RTX 4080 GPU is currently priced at $2,599 (roughly Rs 2.14 lakh) in the US. The India price and availability details are expected to be announced soon.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

About the Author
Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology. He has been helping people figure out their tech to make informed cho...Read More
Tags:
  1. Alienware
  2. Dell
first published:March 24, 2023, 14:36 IST
last updated:March 24, 2023, 14:36 IST