Dell Launches Inspiron 14 And 14 2-in-1 Laptops In India: Price, Specifications And More

Dell has introduced a new range of Inspiron laptops that includes the Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 14 2-in-1 models in India. These newly released laptops are equipped with 13th Gen Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, resulting in enhanced performance and connectivity.

Additionally, the laptops come with Dolby Atmos spatial audio integration, displays featuring a 16:10 screen aspect ratio, and Dell ComfortView, which reduces harmful blue light emissions.

Dell Inspiron 14, Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Specifications and Features

Dell Inspiron 14 series laptops get a selection of 13th Gen Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, and feature WiFi 6E for quick downloads. Dell has also bundled ExpressCharge to fast charge the laptops to 80% in an hour. And, with Thunderbolt 4 port, users can use an external display using a display adapter.

The new laptops sport a 14-inch 16:10 display, with the Inspiron 14 2-in-1s being especially useful for sketching, designing, and streaming. These new laptops come equipped with a 360-degree hinge that enables users to effortlessly switch between four distinct modes, namely tablet, laptop, tent, and stand. The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptops, apart from touch screens, also feature an optional active pen stylus that does not require any pairing.

The standard Inspiron 14 is offered with DDR5 memory, while the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 offers the option to choose between—both DDR5 and DDR4 configurations.

Dell Inspiron 14, Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Pricing and Availability

Customers can buy the new lineup from April 7 onwards from Dell Exclusive Stores (DES) and select large format retail outlets. The Inspiron 14 model starts at Rs 64,990, and Inspiron 14 2-in-1’s Intel variant starts at Rs 79,990. The AMD edition of the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 model is priced at Rs 82,190.

