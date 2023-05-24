Dell Launches New XPS Laptops In India With 13th Gen Intel Processors: Price, Features & Availabiltiy

The US-based technology company Dell has launched its latest creator-centric XPS lineup in India for 2023. The lineup includes the Dell XPS 13 Plus, Dell XPS 17, and XP 15 models. These laptops are powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs.

Dell XPS Laptops 2023: Price And Availability

According to the company, the Dell XPS 15 9530 is priced at Rs 2,49,990, the XPS 13 Plus 9320 is priced at 1,99,990, and the XPS 17 9730 is available at Rs 2,99,990 in India.

Customers can purchase the new XPS laptop range through various channels including Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com, large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.

Dell XPS Laptops 2023: Specifications

The Dell XPS 13 Plus comes with a UHD+ 4K resolution display and it also features a seamless glass touchpad. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core processor, the laptop makes use of the Intel Iris Xe graphics and the laptop just weighs over 1 KG.

The new XPS 15 laptop offers a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 3.5K OLED display bonded with Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It has arge keycaps with less lattice and a massive 151 x 90 touchpad. Additionally, the laptop comes with touch display, quad-speaker to create a 3D soundscape.

The device has an advanced thermal design with dual fans, heat pipes, and hidden exhaust vents for improved airflow. It supports storage of up to 1TB, up to 32GB of DDR5 memory and a full SD card slot for a seamless file transfer experience.

top videos

The XPS 17 (9730)sports a 17-inch edge-to-edge touch display with up to 4K resolution, up to 500 nits of brightness, and a 100% per cent sRGB color gamut. The laptop can pack up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor coupled with up to NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU. For thermal management, the laptop incorporates dual opposite outlet fans along with bottom vents and a dedicated cool mode reduces fan noise and temperature to deliver optimal performance.

“The XPS portfolio is synonymous with sophisticated style because they are designed to be the best. Our new XPS laptops bring together the most elegant design and premium experiences to empower India’s growing creator community unlock their productivities," Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer & Small Business, Dell Technologies India, said.