‘Digital India Experience Zone’: G20 Summit Spotlight on UPI, Aadhaar, Bhashini & New Feature ‘Ask GITA’

The ‘Digital India Experience Zone’ at the upcoming G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi, will be a standout attraction showcasing India’s ‘digital’ journey since 2014. The transformative potential of digital public infrastructure, or DPI, will be highlighted through seven platforms developed in the country to boost the digital economy – Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, DIKSHA, Bhashini, ONDC and eSanjeevani.

Apart from offering visitors an immersive experience like interactive displays and virtual reality simulations, the one-of-a-kind zone will have a kiosk introducing the GITA (Guidance Inspiration Transformation and Action) application, where visitors can seek answers to questions related to life and principles in alignment with the Bhagavad Gita.

“The seven DPI components will be showcased in the ‘Experience Zone’ along India’s digital journey wall, in front of which there will be a cycle. The visitors can ride it to see the visual representation of the digital journey and, as long as they paddle, the video will move forward,” an official said.

The official added: “Similarly, if they visit the Bhashini booth they can use the technology to translate any language. Even though the Bhashini platform supports Indian languages, for the G20 purpose, it has been connected to international language as well. The visitors can converse with the platform to seek information related to tourism or G20 or any other topic.”

Visitors can explore major milestones of ‘Digital India’ through simulative virtual reality, effectively bringing to life advancements in the digital space in the last few years. This zone will give an insight into DPI’s core principles and the evolution of ‘Digital India’ initiatives.

One of the key highlights will be the interactive demonstration of the collaboration of ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) with sellers, customers and network providers at a large scale. This exhibit is expected to illustrate ONDC’s potential in transforming India’s digital commerce landscape and fostering economic growth.

The GITA app will enable visitors to seek answers to questions in alignment with the Bhagavad Gita. The ‘Ask GITA’ feature of the app is powered by advanced GPT-4 language model technology, which will answer questions by giving insights based on the holy book in English and Hindi.

“If a visitor asks a question to this AI model, GITA will respond according to the principles of Bhagavad Gita and what the holy book thinks about the question asked, with quotes,” an official said.

Officials further said the ‘Digital India Experience Zone’ has been meticulously designed to resonate with its target audience, and underscore India’s commitment to fostering digital inclusivity and innovation in its development agenda.