Discord New Themes For Nitro Subscribers On Desktop Rolled Out: All Details Here

Discord, the popular chat app, has recently announced the release of a new feature called “Themes" for Nitro subscribers on desktop. This new feature allows users to customize the look and feel of their Discord interface with a variety of different themes.

“Alongside the rest of the perks provided by your Discord Nitro subscription, you’ll be able to bring some fresh hues to your Discord views. Choose from theme colours such as Chroma Glow, Citrus Sherbert, Midnight Blurple, and Retro Raincloud to name a few, the company said in a blog post.

Themes are essentially sets of visual assets that can be applied to Discord’s user interface. They change the colours, fonts, icons, and other graphical elements to create a unique look and feel. Users can choose from a variety of pre-made themes or create their own.

This feature is currently available only for Nitro subscribers on desktop. Nitro is Discord’s premium subscription service that offers a range of additional features and benefits for a monthly fee. The new Themes feature is part of Discord’s efforts to provide more value to its Nitro subscribers.

- To access the Themes feature, Nitro subscribers can navigate to the User Settings menu and select the Appearance tab.

- From there, they can browse through the available themes and select the one they want to apply.

- Users can also customize the individual elements of a theme by clicking on the “Customize" button.

Themes offer a new way for users to personalize their Discord experience and make it their own. With a variety of themes to choose from, users can find one that matches their style or create their own unique look. This feature is sure to be a hit among Discord’s Nitro subscribers who are looking for more ways to enhance their chatting experience.

Overall, Discord’s new Themes feature is a welcome addition to the app’s already impressive set of features. It provides a new level of customization and personalization for users, and is a great way to differentiate Discord from other chat apps on the market.

Read all the Latest Tech News here