CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Doctor Scammed Out Of Rs 1 Crore In Telegram Movie Rating Scam: How It Happened
1-MIN READ

Doctor Scammed Out Of Rs 1 Crore In Telegram Movie Rating Scam: How It Happened

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 10:44 IST

Mumbai, India

The doctor deposited a total of Rs 1.09 crore in hope of recovering his commission.

The doctor deposited a total of Rs 1.09 crore in hope of recovering his commission.

A 43-year-old doctor from Visar has lost a whopping Rs 1 crore in a movie rating reviews scam. Here's how it happened.

In this day and age, online scams are becoming more and more common, taking on a variety of forms—from call forwarding scams to online job scams on WhatsApp and Telegram. In one recent incident, a 43-year-old doctor from Visar lost a whopping Rs 1 crore in a movie rating reviews scam.

According to The Times of India, the scammers contacted the Visar doctor on Telegram under the pretext of offering money to rate movies online. The message was sent by a user named ‘Hafiza@094.’ Per the report, the man was able to make Rs 830 in the first transaction by rating a movie 5 stars.

Next, to lure the doctor, the Telegram user asked him to transfer a sum of Rs 9,900 to an unknown bank account in order to be eligible for higher commission. Now, post doing this, his online ticket rating account displayed that he made a staggering Rs 31 lakh in commission profits, but when he wanted to withdraw the said “commission,” the fraudsters asked him to deposit a sum of Rs 15 lakh. This cycle went on, and eventually, the “commission” value became Rs 1.96 crore in a few days.

Per Arnala Police, the doctor deposited a total of Rs 1.09 crore in hope of recovering his commission.

Scams of this nature are becoming more common—especially on social media. It is important to be aware of when someone might be trying to take advantage of you, especially if they are offering something that seems too good to be true. Always do your research and avoid responding to random messages or calls offering jobs or money for simple tasks.

About the Author
Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology. He has been helping people figure out their tech to make informed cho...Read More
Tags:
  1. telegram
  2. online scams
  3. Scams
  4. Cyber Security
first published:June 30, 2023, 10:44 IST
last updated:June 30, 2023, 10:44 IST